Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (R) and Argentine head coach Diego Simeone (L) take part in a team's training session held at the Wanda Sports City, in Majadahona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone, attends a press conference at the club's facilities before a training session held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Majadahona, Spain, April 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone said on Friday that finishing second place in La Liga "is neither a frustration nor a failure".

The Argentine coach added that Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran Torres, whose contracts end on June 30, have given their all for the club and will be evaluated accordingly.