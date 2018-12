Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella (2-L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Parma Calcio at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi (3-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the Italian Serie A match between Frosinone Calcio and U.S. Sassuolo Calcio at Benito Stirpe Stadium in Frosinone, Italy, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone (C) scores during the Italian Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Empoli FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone on Sunday scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Fiorentina to a 3-1 win over Empoli, marking the club's first Serie A win in nearly three months.

Fiorentina's eight-match winless drought seemed to be continuing as Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic got Empoli on the scoreboard in the 24th minute.