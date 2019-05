Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, addresses a press conference after the team's training session at the Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Friday highlighted the consistency of his team, which has finished in the top three in La Liga for the last six season, during which time it has won one title.

“When we compete we always look to get as high as possible and we try to work to be always in the top spots," he said.