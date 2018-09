Atletico Madrid Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Friday said that Juventus' Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo should not have been sent off the pitch during his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Spanish side Valencia.

Shortly before the half-an-hour mark, Ronaldo was shown his first red card in 154 Champions League matches for a pat on Jeison Murillo's head as the defender squatted on the ground following a collision with the famed Portuguese striker.