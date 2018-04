Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone addresses a press conference on the eve of their Spanish Primera Divsion match against Real Betis, following a training session at El Cerro del Espino sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday stressed the need to keep his club's grasp on second place in the La Liga standings, adding that all his focus is on the next league match against Real Betis.

The Rojiblancos currently have 71 points, 12 points behind leader Barcelona, but are just three points ahead of their cross-town rivals Real Madrid.