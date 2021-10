Defender José María Giménez training with Atletico de Madrid in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain on 18 October 2021. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez.

Diego Simeone during an Atletico de Madrid training session in Majadahona, Madrid, Spain on 18 October 2021. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez.

Diego Simeone offered a one word answer in English when asked Monday what he thought about Juergen Klopp’s criticism of his defensive style of play — “nothing.”

Atletico Madrid’s long-serving head coach later went on to compliment Liverpool ahead of the Uefa Champions League clash of the titans on Tuesday. EFE