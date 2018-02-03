Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone gives a press conference after his team trained at Wanda sport city, outside Madrid, in preparation for a La Liga match on Feb. 4 versus Valencia. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said Saturday, a day before his side hosts Valencia in La Liga Matchday 22, that offensive execution was a bigger factor in winning soccer games than the teams' style of play or which squad spends more or less time in attack.

"There are no situations where you feel more comfortable (in attack). What makes you feel more comfortable is when you're much sharper in your execution," Simeone said in a press conference after a training session at Wanda sport city in Majadahonda, a suburb of Madrid.