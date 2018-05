Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone, addresses a press conference after the team's training session held in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Zipi

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone addresses a press conference after the team's training session held in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Simeone: we are all focused on Getafe game for now

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone on Friday that he is focused on the club's upcoming La Liga match against Getafe CF and presently not thinking about the Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille.

Atletico Madrid seemed to have been distracted by the Europa League final, scheduled for Wednesday, in the previous league match, when Atletico lost to Espanyol 2-0.