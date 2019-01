Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (R) shoots over New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan.13, 2019 EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (R) has his shot blocked by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (C) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Jan.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid speaks with the referee after being called for a flagrant foul in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Jan.13, 2019 EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (C) is double teamed by Philadelphia 76ers defenders in the second half of their NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Jan.13, 2019 EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The combination of Australian point guard Ben Simmons and Cameroonian center Joel Embiid was key for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday to edge past the New York Knicks 108-105 and break a two-match losing streak.

Simmons had a double-double of 20 points and 22 rebounds, his best performance this season, and fell just one short of a triple-double by making nine assists.