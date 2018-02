Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid of Cameroon (C) dives for a loose ball between Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (L) and Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (R) pulls a rebound away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Booker (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A pair of free throws by Ben Simmons in the dying seconds pushed Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night.

Simmons scored a career-high 32 points, including two in the closing seconds from the free throw line, as the 76ers left it late on the road in Chicago.