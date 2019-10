An undated photograph provided by Longines of Australian actor Simon Baker, who granted an interview to EFE on the sidelines of the Jumping Nations Cup organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Longines

Actor Simon Baker has worked in the film industry for more than 20 years and is one of the most recognized faces in the world, making him, by his own definition, "a lucky person who follows his instinct" for being in the right place and at the right time to achieve his goals.

The Australian actor, best known for his starring role in the 2008-2015 television series "The Mentalist," told EFE on Sunday that "timing" was intrinsically linked to "good luck."