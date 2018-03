Petra Martic of Croatia in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the current world No. 1, outlasted Croatian Petra Martic 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 24 minutes, and qualified first to play in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000.

The rival of her next match in the semifinals will be the winner of the quarterfinal match between Japanese Naomi Osaka and Czech Karolina Pliskova.