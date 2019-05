Simona Halep (R) of Romania is congratulated by Ashleigh Barty (L) of Australia after winning their quarter final match of the Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their quarter final match of the Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Romania's Simona Halep became the first player to qualify for the semifinals of the 2019 Madrid Open clay-court tennis tournament, having topped Australian Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 7-5.

It took her one hour and 31 minutes to confirm she is a favorite for a third title at the Madrid Open, defeating her opponent for the second time this year, following their encounter at the 2019 Sydney International round of 16, where Barty won in straight sets.