Simona Halep of Romania in action against Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

World top-seeded Romanian Simona Halep withdrew from the US Open tune-up event in Connecticut due to a sore right Achilles tendon, the WTA said Monday.

"I really wanted to play it and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me here, but I feel very sore with my Achilles, and I need some rest," the Romanian said in a statement released by the tournament played at the Connecticut Tennis Center in Yale, New Haven, Connecticut.