First placed Simone Biles of USA celebrates on the podium of the Balance beam women's Apparatus Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Floor women's Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Simone Biles of USA poses with her five gold medals in the mixed zone after the women's Apparatus Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

United States gymnast Simone Biles on Thursday (Wednesday, PST) became the first Olympian and first female athlete to get her own emoji on Twitter -- a goat wearing a red jersey and a gold medal, doing the splits.

Twitter launched the new emoji to honor Biles' "legacy, achievements and her epic usage of the platform," on which she is very active.