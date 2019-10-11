First placed Simone Biles of USA (C), second placed Xijing Tang of China (L) and third placed Angelina Melnikova of Russia pose on the podium of the women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Floor women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Uneven bars women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Uneven bars women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

First placed Simone Biles of USA (C) cheers next to second placed Xijing Tang of China (L) and third placed Angelina Melnikova of Russia on the podium of the women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simone Biles made history in the women's gymnastics by winning her fifth all-around world championship at this year's competition in Germany.

The 22-year-old has won four other gold medals for the United States in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.