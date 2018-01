Simone Biles of the USA reacts after performing during the women's Floor Exercise Final for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Rio Olympic Arena in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Teammates Simone Biles (L) and Alexandra Raisman of the USA hug at the end of the women's Individual All-Around final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Rio Olympic Arena in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 11 August 2016. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Teammates Simone Biles (R) and Alexandra Raisman of the USA smile at the end of the women's Individual All-Around final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Rio Olympic Arena in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 11 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic champion from the United States, said Monday that she was also sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a former US Gymnastics team doctor who was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles, a 20-year-old gymnast who won four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on her Twitter account.