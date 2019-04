Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) looks to put up a shot past a defending Philadelphia 76ers center Greg Monroe (R) during game three of the first round NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (R) prepares to dunk past a defending Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (L) during game three of the first round NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (C) of Australia reacts after dunking the ball during game three of the first round NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Australian point guard Ben Simmons and forward Tobias Harris notched up a combined 60 points on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-115 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series.

The win allowed the 76ers, who were playing without their star Cameroonian center Joel Embiid, who was absent due to a sore knee, to regain home-court advantage which they had lost in Game 1. Philly now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.