Dustin Johnson of the United States on the seventh hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The tournament runs from May through May 13. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jordan Spieth of the United States on the seventh hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The tournament runs from May 10 through May 13. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Webb Simpson of the United States hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The tournament runs from May 10 to May 13. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the United States raises his ball after putting for birdie on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The tournament runs from May 10 to May 13. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American Webb Simpson stands at 15-under and has a five-shot lead heading into Saturday's third round of The Players Championship, while a trio of golfers are tied for second.

Simpson was on pace for a course record on Friday at golf's "fifth major" before stumbling at the TPC Sawgrass course's signature island-green par-3 17th hole, where he hit his tee shot into the water and settled for a double-bogey.