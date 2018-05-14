American Webb Simpson won his fifth PGA tour title on Sunday after winning The Players Championship in Florida while his compatriot Dustin Johnson gave up his number-one title in the world ranking to 25-years-old Justin Thomas.
After clinching a seven-shot lead, Simpson finished his last round with a one-over 73 and won another PGA title in the so-called fifth largest tournament of the season, marking another milestone in his PGA record which includes victories in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in 2013, the US Open in 2012, as well as the Deutsche Bank Championship and the Wyndham Championship in 2011.