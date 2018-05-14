Justin Thomas of the US reacts to his chip shot onto the ninth green in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 11 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Dustin Johnson of the US chips onto the second green in the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US hits from a sand trap by the third green in the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

epa06734502 Webb Simpson of the US walks with his wife Taylor as they leave the eighteenth green after the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US kisses the winner's trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Webb Simpson of the US (L) is embraced by his wife Taylor after the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US (L) celebrates as he walks off the eighteenth green with his caddie Paul Tesori (R) after the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

2017 champion Si Woo Kim of South Korea (R) applauds as 2018 champion Webb Simpson of the US holds the winners trophy after the fourth round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 13 May 2018. Simpson led the field for most of the championship and finished at 18 under par. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American Webb Simpson won his fifth PGA tour title on Sunday after winning The Players Championship in Florida while his compatriot Dustin Johnson gave up his number-one title in the world ranking to 25-years-old Justin Thomas.

After clinching a seven-shot lead, Simpson finished his last round with a one-over 73 and won another PGA title in the so-called fifth largest tournament of the season, marking another milestone in his PGA record which includes victories in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in 2013, the US Open in 2012, as well as the Deutsche Bank Championship and the Wyndham Championship in 2011.