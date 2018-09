Dorados of Culiacan head coach Diego Armando Maradona with his players at the Banorte stadium in the city of Culican, Sinaloa, Mexico, 17 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Ecuadorian Vinicio Angulo scored three goals in Sinaloa's 4-1 blowout of Tapachula, making the club's debut under new manager Diego Armando Maradona a success.

Angulo scored in the 60th, 62nd and 76th minutes, and Jesus Esconoza put the nail in Tapachula's coffin with another score in the 86th minute of Monday's match.