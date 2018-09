Sinaloa Dorados coach Diego Armando Maradona (R) leads his team against the Oaxaca Alebrijes at the Technological Stadium in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Arturo Martinez

The Oaxaca Alebrijes edged the Sinaloa Dorados 1-0 in Mexican Second-Division action, handing the squad its first loss under Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona.

Emilio Sanchez scored the match's lone goal for Oaxaca in the 27th minute on Saturday, taking advantage of a Dorados squad that seemed to be out of synch.