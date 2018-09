Angel Zaldivar (left) of Chivas del Guadalajara vies for the ball with Severo Meza of Dorados de Sinaloa during a match on May 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

Dorados de Sinaloa defeated Veracruz 1-0 on a second-half goal by Ecuadorian forward Vinicio Angulo to wrap up a berth in the knockout stage of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's soccer cup competition.

Angulo's goal in Wednesday night's match at Estadio Banorte in Culiacan came in the 56th minute off a pass from midfielder Alonso Escoboza.