Akane Yamaguchi of Japan reacts against PV Sindhu of India in the women's singles match on the first day of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, 12 Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

India's PV Sindhu on Wednesday beat world number two and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 24-22, 21-15 in her opening match of the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou.

World number-six Sindhu, who lost last year's final to Yamaguchi in Dubai, saved two game points in the opening game and took the match in 55 minutes.