Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin takes on India's P.V. Sindhu in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei reaches for the shuttle during his quarter-final match on 29 June 2018 agianst Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/ Fazry Ismail

India's P.V. Sindhu celebrates after winning a point during her quarter-final match on 29 June 2018 against Spain's Carolina Marin at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail

Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu edged Spain's Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19 here Friday to book her spot in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.

Sindhu, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, needed 52 minutes to pull out the victory over the reigning Olympic champion at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb of this capital.