Singapore Open kicked off Monday behind closed doors amid restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Singapore Tennis Open kicks off amid strict health measures
A general view of the center court of the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 tennis tournament held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, 22 February 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Taro Daniel (L) of Japan walks past a tournament staff member dressed in PPE as she wipes the court during the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 tennis tournament held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, 22 February 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
A ball kid tosses a ball during a match at the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 tennis tournament held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, 22 February 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Two tournament staff members dressed in PPE wipe the court during the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 tennis tournament held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, 22 February 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Singapore Open kicked off Monday behind closed doors amid restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.