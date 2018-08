Gold medalist Joseph Isaac Schooling (C) of Singapore , Silver medalist Peng Wang (L) of China and bronze medalist Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan pose with their medals after the Men's 50m Butterfly Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Joseph Isaac Schooling of Singapore celebrates after winning the Men's 50m Butterfly Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Singapore’s Joseph Isaac Schooling secured his second gold medal in as many days on Thursday after winning the men’s 50m butterfly at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Coming off the back of his record breaking win in the 100m on Wednesday, the Singaporean cemented his dominance in the butterfly, posting a time of 23.61 seconds to take the gold.