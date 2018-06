Colombian singer Maluma (C) talks to players during a training session of Mexico's national soccer team, two days before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira Jr.

Colombian singer Maluma paid a visit Tuesday to the Mexican national soccer team during their first practice in Moscow ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Maluma, known for the hit "Felices los Cuatro," exchanged greetings with players after the session at FC Strogino stadium in Moscow.