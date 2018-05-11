International Sports Desk, May 10 (efe-epa) - A total of six players are tied in first position after Thursday's first day at The Players Championship, held on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, considered the fifth "big" golf tournament of the season.
The Americans Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, current world number one and who managed to shoot a bogey free round, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Cantlay along with Sweden's Alex Noren are all tied at the top returning a card of 66, six under par.