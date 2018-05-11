Dustin Johnson of the US hits his second shot on the fourteenth hole in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. . EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Haotong Li of China reacts to his putt on the eighteenth green in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Martin Flores of the US hits from behind a stand of trees on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Patrick Cantlay of the US chips onto the ninth green in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US on the seventh hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain hits from a sand trap by the eleventh green in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Ollie Schniederjans of the US hits from a sand trap by the eleventh green in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jon Rahm of Spain hits from a sand trap by the eleventh green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

International Sports Desk, May 10 (efe-epa) - A total of six players are tied in first position after Thursday's first day at The Players Championship, held on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, considered the fifth "big" golf tournament of the season.

The Americans Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, current world number one and who managed to shoot a bogey free round, Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Cantlay along with Sweden's Alex Noren are all tied at the top returning a card of 66, six under par.