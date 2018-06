Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs releases a pitch during the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs winds up for a pitch during the third inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs worked seven innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-4 win against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday.

Skaggs threw seven innings, allowing seven hits, two runs and one walk while striking out eight batters to take the win.