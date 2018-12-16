Ryoyu Kobayashi (C) of Japan celebrates on the podium after winning the men's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Japanese skier Ryoyu Kobayashi on Sunday won the men's HS140 event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Swiss Alpine town of Engelberg, to earn his fourth victory of the season.

Kobayashi, tipped to win the Four Hills Tournament set to get underway on Dec. 29, managed to win in the Engelberg event with two jumps of 144 and 137 meters, collecting a total of 294.4 points, to secure his fourth victory following his two wins in the Finnish resort of Rukatunturi and one in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil.