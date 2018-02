Hull City's Ryan Mason (C) is taken off the pitch by medical teams after a collision with Chelsea's Gary Cahill during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Hull City at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Jan 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Ryan Mason of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Miralem Pjanic of Juventus FC (R) during the second match of the International Champions Cup (ICC) between England's Tottenham Hotspur and Italy's Juventus FC in Melbourne, Australia, July 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN SMITH

Hull City's English midfielder Ryan Mason was forced to retire from soccer after a year off the pitch due to a skull fracture suffered during a Premier League match, the player announced on Tuesday, following the advice of his doctors.

Mason suffered a head-to-head collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during a game at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 22, 2017, and had to undergo an emergency operation.