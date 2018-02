Colombian cyclists Nairo Quintana of Movistar (l) and Rigoberto Uran of Ef Drapac (r) exchange congratulations after finishing in second and third place, respectively, in the Oro y Paz race in Manizales, Colombia, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Colombian Sky team cyclist Egan Bernal (c) celebrates winning the Colombia Oro y Paz race accompanied by the second and third place finishers - Movistar's Nairo Quintana (l) and Ef Drapac's Rigoberto Uran (r), respectively - in Manizales, Colombia, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Climber Egan Bernal won the first Colombia Oro y Paz race, which ended with Dayer Quintana's triumph in the last stage, along the 187.7 kilometers (116.6 miles) of the route between Armenia and Manizales.

Recent Colombian National Time Trial Championship and 2017 Tour de l'Avenir winner Bernal, 21, completed the race in 20 hours 49 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and 11 seconds in front of Rigoberto Uran (EF Drapac).