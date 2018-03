The overall winner, Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky (C) flanked by second placed Italian Damiano Caruso (L) of Team BMC and third placed British cyclist Geraint Thomas of Team Sky, poses on the podium following the 7th and final stage of the Tirreno Adriatico 2018 cycling race, in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of team BMC Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the 7th and final stage of the Tirreno Adriatico 2018 cycling race, an individual time trial over 10.05km in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky celebrates on the podium the overall win after the 7th and final stage of the Tirreno Adriatico 2018 cycling race, an individual time trial over 10.05km in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on Tuesday won the 53rd edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Tuesday, coming in ahead of Italy's Damiano Caruso with BMC and Briton Geraint Thomas, also riding for Sky.

Kwiatkowski, the first Pole to win the overall race, started the individual time trial in the final San Benedetto del Tronto stage three seconds ahead of Caruso in the overall standings and managed to increase it to 24 seconds by the end of the race.