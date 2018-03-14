England's defender Jamie Carragher wipes his eyelid in a press conference at their training ground near Rustenburg, South Africa, on Jun 14, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

British broadcaster Sky Sports on Wednesday suspended commentator and former England defender Jamie Carragher until the end of the soccer season, after he was filmed spitting on a 14-year-old girl following his former team Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester United.

The incident took place on Saturday after Carragher was provoked by a fan, who filmed the incident on his phone, and the Sky analyst responded by spitting from his car window, which ended up hitting the girl's face due to the wind.