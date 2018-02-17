Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina dominated the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start event on Saturday, her third career gold medal and her third medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.
Dorya Domracheva of Belarus (silver), Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia (gold) and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway (bronze) during the venue ceremony for the Women's Biathlon 12,5 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia in action in the Women's Biathlon 12,5 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Gold medalist Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia shoots in the Women's Biathlon 12,5 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV