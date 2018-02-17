Dorya Domracheva of Belarus (silver), Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia (gold) and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway (bronze) during the venue ceremony for the Women's Biathlon 12,5 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia in action in the Women's Biathlon 12,5 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA