Japanese tennis player Risa Osaki in action against slovak Magdaléna Rybáriková during the first day of the Monterrey Tennis Open held at Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Slovak tennis player Magdaléna Rybáriková in action against Risa Osaki of Japan during the first day of the Monterrey Tennis Open held at Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Slovakia's second seed Magdalena Rybarikova took an hour and a half on Monday to defeat Japan's Risa Ozaki 6-4, 6-3 and move into the second round of the Monterrey Open.

Playing on the central court, world number 17 Rybarikova's serve was the key difference between the two players and helped her clinch the first set.