Denmark's Christian Bannis goes up for a ball during a friendly match against Slovakia on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/TIBOR SOMOGYI

Denmark goalkeeper Christoffer Haagh (R) moves to protect the ball from Slovakia's Vladimir Weiss during a friendly match on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/TIBOR SOMOGYI

Slovakia's Juraj Kucka (R) and Rasmus Johansson of Denmark vie for the ball during a friendly match on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/TIBOR SOMOGYI

Slovakia were 3-0 victors here Wednesday in a friendly match against a Denmark squad comprised of lower-division professionals, futsal players and even a few amateurs.

The visiting side were cobbled together by the Danish soccer federation (DBU) amid a dispute with the country's top players, including Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel, over commercial image rights.