Ziga Jeglic of Slovenia in action during the Men's Ice Hockey Qualification match between Slovenia and Slovakia at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ziga Jeglic (R) of Slovenia in action against Jordan Greenway (L) of the USA during the Men's Ice Hockey match between Slovenia and the USA at the Kwandong Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has tested positive for fenoterol at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and will leave the Olympic Village in the next 24 hours, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday.

Jeglic has played in all three preliminary-round games, with one assist.