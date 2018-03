Damir Skomina reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg soccer match between Celtic and Zenit Saint Petersburg, at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT PERRY

Slovenian referee Damir Skomina is to officiate the Barcelona-Chelsea clash in the second leg of Champions League round of 16 scheduled to take place at Camp Nou stadium, UEFA announced on Monday.

Skomina, an international referee since 2003, has overseen 50 Champions League matches, including Barcelona's 3-0 win over Juventus in the group stage in September and the Chelsea-Roma 3-3 draw earlier in the round-robin.