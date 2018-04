German rider Pascal Ackermann of team Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates winning the fifth and last stage of the 72nd Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race, over 181.8 km between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Three cyclists of team Education First-Drapac Cannondale ride between rapeseed fields during the fifth and last stage of the 72nd Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race, over 181.8 km between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

(L-R) Second placed Colombian rider Egan Bernal of team Sky, first placed Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of team Lotto NL-Jumbo and third placed Australian rider Richie Porte of BMC Racing team celebrate on the podium after the fifth and last stage of the 72nd Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race, over 181.8 km between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic on Sunday secured his spot as the overall winner of this year's Tour de Romandie stage race through Switzerland, which ended with a 181.8-kilometer (113-mile) stage bringing the riders into Geneva.

The Lotto NL-Jumbo cyclist, a former ski jumper, managed to fend off his nearest challenger, Team Sky's Colombian Egan Bernal, with an eight-point advantage to claim the title setting a top time of 17 hours, 9 minutes and 0 seconds.