Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC213V) is already MotoGP world champion for the fifth time and the rest of the season is expected to be a triumphant ride for him while Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) is now relegated to second position and compatriot Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) is in third place.
Marquez, 25, may face the remainder of the season, with three remaining Grands Prix in Australia on Sunday , Malaysia and Valencia, as a personal challenge on how many wins he can accumulate, but with the advantage of knowing that he is already the champion and free from the pressure typically faced by riders.