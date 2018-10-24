Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team leads runner-up British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow (R) of LCR Honda Castrol and compatriot second runner-up MotGP rider Alex Rins (L-Rear) of Team SUZUKI ECSTAR to win the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan and World Champion 2018 title at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates on podium with trophy after winning the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan and World Champion 2018 title at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC213V) is already MotoGP world champion for the fifth time and the rest of the season is expected to be a triumphant ride for him while Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) is now relegated to second position and compatriot Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) is in third place.

Marquez, 25, may face the remainder of the season, with three remaining Grands Prix in Australia on Sunday , Malaysia and Valencia, as a personal challenge on how many wins he can accumulate, but with the advantage of knowing that he is already the champion and free from the pressure typically faced by riders.