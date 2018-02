An athlete in action during the snowboard slopestyle training session in the Phoenix Snow Park, which will host the Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard events of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish snowboarder Lucas Equibar, who is to bear his country's flag in the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, told EFE on Thursday that it was an honor to be selected, and that he was already counting down the hours.

The boardercross world champion was speaking on the eve of the inauguration of the Winter Games in South Korea.