The Persian Gulf's oldest soccer tournament brought Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain together in Qatar on Tuesday - a goal diplomacy has not achieved since a feud erupted over two years ago.

The three Gulf states, as well as Egypt, severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in June 2017 over its alleged support for terrorist groups, an accusation that Doha denied.