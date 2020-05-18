Cheering mannequins installed in the stands of Seoul World Cup Stadium during a soccer match between FC Seoul and Gwangju FC in Seoul, South Korea, May 17, 2020 (issued 18 May 2020). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean soccer club FC Seoul apologized after being accused of placing sex dolls in the stands during a game on Sunday in place of spectators, who were unable to go to the stadium because of the Covid-19 pandemic.