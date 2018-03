The president of Chilean club Colo Colo, Anibal Mosa, participates in a meeting in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 11, 2016, of officials from teams competing in the 2016 Copa Libertadores. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Mazzoni

The president of soccer club Colo Colo was arrested early Wednesday in Calama, a city in northern Chile, following a scuffle with the regional governor in a hotel elevator, police said.

Anibal Mosa got into an altercation with Antofagasta Gov. Marco Antonio Diaz a few hours before Colo Colo leaves for La Paz, where the team will play Bolivar in a Copa Libertadores Group 2 match.