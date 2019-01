Former soccer player from Brazil Ronaldinho Gaucho in a ceremony for the hall of fame in the Maracana stadium of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Antonio Lacerda

Latin American soccer legends such as Cafu, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Zico and Marta will take part in the draw for the 2019 Copa America, the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said Tuesday.

Cafu, the ambassador of this year's tournament, will act as MC of Thursday's draw in Rio de Janeiro, while Ronaldinho Gaucho will present highlights of his performance in the competition over the years, including the goal he scored against Venezuela in 1999 as a 19-year-old.