Coban Imperial's Robin Betancourth beats Municipal goalkeeper Abner Ubeda for a goal during the Guatemalan First-Division Clausura tournament match played on April 18, 2018, at Trebol Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Guatemala's professional soccer players have ended the strike they declared last week after clubs agreed not to penalize them, the Guatemalan Professional Soccer Players Union (SIFUTGUA) and the Guatemalan Soccer Players Association (AFG) said Wednesday.

The players, who went on strike last Friday, will return to the field for 2018 National League Apertura tournament action, the SIFUTGUA and the AFG said in a joint statement.