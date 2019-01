Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and UC Sampdoria at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Authorities in Las Vegas have issued a warrant to obtain the DNA of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to see if it matches that found on a dress of a woman who has accused him of rape, according to a law-enforcement official with knowledge of the case, as published in a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

The authorities sent the warrant recently to the court system in Italy, where Ronaldo plays soccer, the official said.