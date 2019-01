Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and former teammate and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso (R) vie for the ball during a UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 18, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

Former Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been summoned to face the verdict of a Spanish court for allegedly committing tax fraud which could see the Portugal forward receive a suspended prison sentence as well as a large fine, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Madrid regional court also summoned former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso to hear its verdict on Jan. 22 at 10 am.